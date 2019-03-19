Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lake Worth
Find more places like 4229 Ridgecrest Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lake Worth, TX
/
4229 Ridgecrest Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4229 Ridgecrest Circle
4229 Ridgecrest Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4229 Ridgecrest Circle, Lake Worth, TX 76135
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large floor plan, spacious yards with front sidewalk and great back porch, neutral color tones, large windows.
Small pet allowed with owner approval.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4229 Ridgecrest Circle have any available units?
4229 Ridgecrest Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lake Worth, TX
.
What amenities does 4229 Ridgecrest Circle have?
Some of 4229 Ridgecrest Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4229 Ridgecrest Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4229 Ridgecrest Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4229 Ridgecrest Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 4229 Ridgecrest Circle is pet friendly.
Does 4229 Ridgecrest Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4229 Ridgecrest Circle offers parking.
Does 4229 Ridgecrest Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4229 Ridgecrest Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4229 Ridgecrest Circle have a pool?
No, 4229 Ridgecrest Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4229 Ridgecrest Circle have accessible units?
No, 4229 Ridgecrest Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4229 Ridgecrest Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4229 Ridgecrest Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 4229 Ridgecrest Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4229 Ridgecrest Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
White Settlement, TX
Saginaw, TX
Westworth Village, TX
Azle, TX
Benbrook, TX
Haltom City, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Keller, TX
Richland Hills, TX
Aledo, TX
Willow Park, TX
Weatherford, TX
Hurst, TX
Roanoke, TX
Southlake, TX
Burleson, TX
Flower Mound, TX
Mansfield, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District