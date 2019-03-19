All apartments in Lake Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4229 Ridgecrest Circle

4229 Ridgecrest Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4229 Ridgecrest Circle, Lake Worth, TX 76135

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large floor plan, spacious yards with front sidewalk and great back porch, neutral color tones, large windows.
Small pet allowed with owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

