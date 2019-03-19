All apartments in Lake Worth
Find more places like 4228 Canyon Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Worth, TX
/
4228 Canyon Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4228 Canyon Trail

4228 Canyon Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4228 Canyon Trail, Lake Worth, TX 76135

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Fort Worth, TX. It offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 1,853.00 sq ft of living space. Features include hardwood floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with appliances, 2 car garage, private back patio with fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4228 Canyon Trail have any available units?
4228 Canyon Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Worth, TX.
What amenities does 4228 Canyon Trail have?
Some of 4228 Canyon Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4228 Canyon Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4228 Canyon Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4228 Canyon Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 4228 Canyon Trail is pet friendly.
Does 4228 Canyon Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4228 Canyon Trail offers parking.
Does 4228 Canyon Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4228 Canyon Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4228 Canyon Trail have a pool?
No, 4228 Canyon Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4228 Canyon Trail have accessible units?
No, 4228 Canyon Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4228 Canyon Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 4228 Canyon Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4228 Canyon Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 4228 Canyon Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXWhite Settlement, TXSaginaw, TXWestworth Village, TXAzle, TXBenbrook, TXHaltom City, TX
North Richland Hills, TXKeller, TXRichland Hills, TXAledo, TXWillow Park, TXWeatherford, TXHurst, TXRoanoke, TXSouthlake, TXBurleson, TXFlower Mound, TXMansfield, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District