Home
/
Lake Worth, TX
/
4224 Canyon Trail
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:43 AM

4224 Canyon Trail

4224 Canyon Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4224 Canyon Trail, Lake Worth, TX 76135

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4224 Canyon Trail have any available units?
4224 Canyon Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Worth, TX.
Is 4224 Canyon Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4224 Canyon Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4224 Canyon Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 4224 Canyon Trail is pet friendly.
Does 4224 Canyon Trail offer parking?
No, 4224 Canyon Trail does not offer parking.
Does 4224 Canyon Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4224 Canyon Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4224 Canyon Trail have a pool?
No, 4224 Canyon Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4224 Canyon Trail have accessible units?
No, 4224 Canyon Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4224 Canyon Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 4224 Canyon Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4224 Canyon Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 4224 Canyon Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

