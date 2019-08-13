All apartments in Lake Worth
4216 Canyon Trail
Last updated August 13 2019 at 6:44 AM

4216 Canyon Trail

4216 Canyon Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4216 Canyon Trail, Lake Worth, TX 76135

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large living area with corner fire place. Lot of kitchen cabinets, with serving bar. Paint and Luxury vinyl plank flooring is though out the house. New kitchen stove and micro. Wooden deck outside the patio door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4216 Canyon Trail have any available units?
4216 Canyon Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Worth, TX.
What amenities does 4216 Canyon Trail have?
Some of 4216 Canyon Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4216 Canyon Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4216 Canyon Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4216 Canyon Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4216 Canyon Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Worth.
Does 4216 Canyon Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4216 Canyon Trail offers parking.
Does 4216 Canyon Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4216 Canyon Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4216 Canyon Trail have a pool?
No, 4216 Canyon Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4216 Canyon Trail have accessible units?
No, 4216 Canyon Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4216 Canyon Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4216 Canyon Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 4216 Canyon Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 4216 Canyon Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

