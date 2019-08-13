Large living area with corner fire place. Lot of kitchen cabinets, with serving bar. Paint and Luxury vinyl plank flooring is though out the house. New kitchen stove and micro. Wooden deck outside the patio door.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4216 Canyon Trail have any available units?
4216 Canyon Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Worth, TX.
What amenities does 4216 Canyon Trail have?
Some of 4216 Canyon Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4216 Canyon Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4216 Canyon Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.