Home
/
Lake Worth, TX
/
4205 Grand Lake Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4205 Grand Lake Drive
4205 Grand Lake Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4205 Grand Lake Drive, Lake Worth, TX 76135
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Mid Century three bedroom, one & a half bath home with hardwood floors. Fenced backyard for the kids or dog. Near schools, shopping, and highways.
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4205 Grand Lake Drive have any available units?
4205 Grand Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lake Worth, TX
.
Is 4205 Grand Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4205 Grand Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4205 Grand Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4205 Grand Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4205 Grand Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 4205 Grand Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4205 Grand Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4205 Grand Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4205 Grand Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 4205 Grand Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4205 Grand Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 4205 Grand Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4205 Grand Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4205 Grand Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4205 Grand Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4205 Grand Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
