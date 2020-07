Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Think pink as you step into this beautiful cabana style home. Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms and 2 living spaces for plenty of family functions. Open style kitchen and plenty of sunlight. Fenced in backyard with 2 patios and a pet friendly gated area for man's best friend. Covered front porch, back porch and 2 car carport don't miss out on this sunny opportunity. This is your dream home ready for your new adventures! Lease With Option to Buy