4003 Pueblo

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Brand New and waterfront on Lake Granbury! Very rare opportunity in this quiet location just outside of Fort Worth in the quaint community of Indian Harbor. This Gorgeous brand new home has 3 bedrooms, wood look Tile throughout, gorgeous granite, study with closet that could also be a 4th bedroom! The open floor plan features a large kitchen, walk in pantry, Over-sized Island, Vaulted Ceilings, and designer fireplace! Perfect for entertaining and trees everywhere! Binds and fence to be installed. This gated waterfront community has a beautiful country feel, and is close to Historical Granbury, shopping, hiking, biking, DFW, highways,etc! Must be accompanied by R ealtor to get thru security gate.