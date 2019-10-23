All apartments in Lake Worth
Lake Worth, TX
3328 Pueblo Trail
Last updated October 23 2019 at 3:02 AM

3328 Pueblo Trail

3328 Pueblo Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3328 Pueblo Trail, Lake Worth, TX 76135

Amenities

parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Charming mid-century home on fenced one third acre in the heavily treed Indian Oaks subdivision near W Loop 820 & Navajo. Close to Lockheed, JRB, shopping & dining. Application, Credit Report & Background Check Fee are required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3328 Pueblo Trail have any available units?
3328 Pueblo Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Worth, TX.
Is 3328 Pueblo Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3328 Pueblo Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3328 Pueblo Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3328 Pueblo Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Worth.
Does 3328 Pueblo Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3328 Pueblo Trail offers parking.
Does 3328 Pueblo Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3328 Pueblo Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3328 Pueblo Trail have a pool?
No, 3328 Pueblo Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3328 Pueblo Trail have accessible units?
No, 3328 Pueblo Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3328 Pueblo Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3328 Pueblo Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3328 Pueblo Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 3328 Pueblo Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

