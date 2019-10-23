Charming mid-century home on fenced one third acre in the heavily treed Indian Oaks subdivision near W Loop 820 & Navajo. Close to Lockheed, JRB, shopping & dining. Application, Credit Report & Background Check Fee are required.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3328 Pueblo Trail have any available units?
3328 Pueblo Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Worth, TX.
Is 3328 Pueblo Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3328 Pueblo Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.