Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lake Worth
Find more places like 3322 Huron Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lake Worth, TX
/
3322 Huron Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3322 Huron Trail
3322 Huron Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3322 Huron Trail, Lake Worth, TX 76135
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Cute updated house in Lakeworth area. Extra large fenced backyard. Carpet in Bedrooms and Living room, and ceramic tile in the kitchen. Spacious bedrooms. Close to NW Loop 820
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3322 Huron Trail have any available units?
3322 Huron Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lake Worth, TX
.
What amenities does 3322 Huron Trail have?
Some of 3322 Huron Trail's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3322 Huron Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3322 Huron Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3322 Huron Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3322 Huron Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lake Worth
.
Does 3322 Huron Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3322 Huron Trail offers parking.
Does 3322 Huron Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3322 Huron Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3322 Huron Trail have a pool?
No, 3322 Huron Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3322 Huron Trail have accessible units?
No, 3322 Huron Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3322 Huron Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3322 Huron Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3322 Huron Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 3322 Huron Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
White Settlement, TX
Saginaw, TX
Westworth Village, TX
Azle, TX
Benbrook, TX
Haltom City, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Keller, TX
Richland Hills, TX
Aledo, TX
Willow Park, TX
Weatherford, TX
Hurst, TX
Roanoke, TX
Southlake, TX
Burleson, TX
Flower Mound, TX
Mansfield, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District