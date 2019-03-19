All apartments in Lake Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3322 Huron Trail

3322 Huron Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3322 Huron Trail, Lake Worth, TX 76135

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Cute updated house in Lakeworth area. Extra large fenced backyard. Carpet in Bedrooms and Living room, and ceramic tile in the kitchen. Spacious bedrooms. Close to NW Loop 820

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3322 Huron Trail have any available units?
3322 Huron Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Worth, TX.
What amenities does 3322 Huron Trail have?
Some of 3322 Huron Trail's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3322 Huron Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3322 Huron Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3322 Huron Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3322 Huron Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Worth.
Does 3322 Huron Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3322 Huron Trail offers parking.
Does 3322 Huron Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3322 Huron Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3322 Huron Trail have a pool?
No, 3322 Huron Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3322 Huron Trail have accessible units?
No, 3322 Huron Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3322 Huron Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3322 Huron Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3322 Huron Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 3322 Huron Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

