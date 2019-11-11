New interior paint, new flooring interior, new exterior paint, new fixtures. Lots of charm! Original hardwoods in the lr. Large kitchen. Plenty of windows overlooking enormous lot. Bedrooms are nicely sized with plenty of closet space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3117 Caddo Trail have any available units?
3117 Caddo Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Worth, TX.
Is 3117 Caddo Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3117 Caddo Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.