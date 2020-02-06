3029 Pueblo Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A charming Updated 3 bedrooms, 1 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! This home features a nice front porch, a cozy living room with laminate wood floors through the home! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet space with a view to the living room! Covered back patio and much more! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

