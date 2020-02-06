All apartments in Lake Worth
Lake Worth, TX
3029 Pueblo Trail
Last updated February 6 2020 at 7:09 PM

3029 Pueblo Trail

3029 Pueblo Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3029 Pueblo Trail, Lake Worth, TX 76135

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming Updated 3 bedrooms, 1 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! This home features a nice front porch, a cozy living room with laminate wood floors through the home! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet space with a view to the living room! Covered back patio and much more! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3029 Pueblo Trail have any available units?
3029 Pueblo Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Worth, TX.
What amenities does 3029 Pueblo Trail have?
Some of 3029 Pueblo Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3029 Pueblo Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3029 Pueblo Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3029 Pueblo Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 3029 Pueblo Trail is pet friendly.
Does 3029 Pueblo Trail offer parking?
No, 3029 Pueblo Trail does not offer parking.
Does 3029 Pueblo Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3029 Pueblo Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3029 Pueblo Trail have a pool?
No, 3029 Pueblo Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3029 Pueblo Trail have accessible units?
No, 3029 Pueblo Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3029 Pueblo Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3029 Pueblo Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3029 Pueblo Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 3029 Pueblo Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

