3020 Chippewa Trail
Last updated October 30 2019 at 2:58 AM
1 of 5
3020 Chippewa Trail
3020 Chippewa Trail
·
No Longer Available
Location
3020 Chippewa Trail, Lake Worth, TX 76135
Amenities
on-site laundry
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Coming Soon!
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 1201 square feet home with a separate laundry room and large fenced back yard.
Great location in Lake Worth area just off 820.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3020 Chippewa Trail have any available units?
3020 Chippewa Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lake Worth, TX
.
Is 3020 Chippewa Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3020 Chippewa Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3020 Chippewa Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3020 Chippewa Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lake Worth
.
Does 3020 Chippewa Trail offer parking?
No, 3020 Chippewa Trail does not offer parking.
Does 3020 Chippewa Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3020 Chippewa Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3020 Chippewa Trail have a pool?
No, 3020 Chippewa Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3020 Chippewa Trail have accessible units?
No, 3020 Chippewa Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3020 Chippewa Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3020 Chippewa Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3020 Chippewa Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 3020 Chippewa Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
