Last updated February 11 2020 at 1:54 AM

434 HUMMINGBIRD DR

434 Hummingbird Dr · No Longer Available
Location

434 Hummingbird Dr, Lake Medina Shores, TX 78003

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully maintained 3/2 home. Comfy front porch, fenced in yard. Pets negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 434 HUMMINGBIRD DR have any available units?
434 HUMMINGBIRD DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Medina Shores, TX.
Is 434 HUMMINGBIRD DR currently offering any rent specials?
434 HUMMINGBIRD DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 HUMMINGBIRD DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 434 HUMMINGBIRD DR is pet friendly.
Does 434 HUMMINGBIRD DR offer parking?
No, 434 HUMMINGBIRD DR does not offer parking.
Does 434 HUMMINGBIRD DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 434 HUMMINGBIRD DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 HUMMINGBIRD DR have a pool?
No, 434 HUMMINGBIRD DR does not have a pool.
Does 434 HUMMINGBIRD DR have accessible units?
No, 434 HUMMINGBIRD DR does not have accessible units.
Does 434 HUMMINGBIRD DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 434 HUMMINGBIRD DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 434 HUMMINGBIRD DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 434 HUMMINGBIRD DR does not have units with air conditioning.

