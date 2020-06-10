All apartments in Lake Medina Shores
102 Lakeshore Cir
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:48 AM

102 Lakeshore Cir

102 Lakeshore Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

102 Lakeshore Cir, Lake Medina Shores, TX 78003

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
102 Lakeshore Cir Available 06/17/20 - Great 3/2 with a beautiful water view! Fully fenced yard, large back deck with a great view, chicken coop ready for chickens! This won't last long.

(RLNE4958193)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Lakeshore Cir have any available units?
102 Lakeshore Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Medina Shores, TX.
Is 102 Lakeshore Cir currently offering any rent specials?
102 Lakeshore Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Lakeshore Cir pet-friendly?
No, 102 Lakeshore Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Medina Shores.
Does 102 Lakeshore Cir offer parking?
No, 102 Lakeshore Cir does not offer parking.
Does 102 Lakeshore Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Lakeshore Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Lakeshore Cir have a pool?
No, 102 Lakeshore Cir does not have a pool.
Does 102 Lakeshore Cir have accessible units?
No, 102 Lakeshore Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Lakeshore Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 Lakeshore Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Lakeshore Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 Lakeshore Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
