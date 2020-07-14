All apartments in Lake Jackson
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 AM

Reserve at Lake Jackson

202 FM 2004 · (979) 300-6715
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

202 FM 2004, Lake Jackson, TX 77566

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 10233 · Avail. now

$1,175

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 532 sqft

Unit 10133 · Avail. now

$1,175

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 532 sqft

Unit 20132 · Avail. now

$1,175

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 532 sqft

See 103+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 20303 · Avail. now

$1,625

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 895 sqft

Unit 10315 · Avail. now

$1,625

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 895 sqft

Unit 10209 · Avail. now

$1,625

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 895 sqft

See 93+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 20301 · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1325 sqft

Unit 10313 · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1325 sqft

Unit 10301 · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1325 sqft

See 15+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Reserve at Lake Jackson.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
conference room
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
google fiber
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
yoga
Reserve at Lake Jackson will be ideal for those looking for a world of relaxation and comfort. Centrally located south of Houston, Texas, our apartment home community will offer an irresistible combination of residential convenience and a contemporary living environment. Our ideal location will provide easy access to the local beaches and fishing like Surfside and Galveston, and State Highway 288 to downtown Lake Jackson where you can enjoy the wide selection of dining, shopping, and the best in entertainment. Numerous public parks are nearby that offer hiking and biking trails, a new dog park, and many city activities.

When you arrive at Reserve at Lake Jackson, you will feel at home. Take your pick of fourteen innovative and spacious floor plans with one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent that help make time at home a noteworthy pleasure. We are designing our apartment homes for rent with your comfort in mind. These residences will be appointed with a superb array of amenities that inspire and please with 9-foot ceilings, an all-electric kitchen, hardwood floors, central air and heating, and in-home washer and dryer.

At this beautiful community, you will find all of the features you deserve. You will be able to take advantage of the community amenities and services that will be offered, including beautiful landscaping, a business center, an elevator, gated access, high-speed internet access, a shimmering swimming pool, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. We want to assist you with the ability to create new and lasting memories. Join our Interest List to make sure you’re one of the first to call Reserve at Lake Jackson home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 application
Deposit: $100; $200; $300
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Pets Welcome Upon Approval. Please call for details.
Parking Details: Parking Lot; Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Reserve at Lake Jackson have any available units?
Reserve at Lake Jackson has 220 units available starting at $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Reserve at Lake Jackson have?
Some of Reserve at Lake Jackson's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Reserve at Lake Jackson currently offering any rent specials?
Reserve at Lake Jackson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Reserve at Lake Jackson pet-friendly?
Yes, Reserve at Lake Jackson is pet friendly.
Does Reserve at Lake Jackson offer parking?
Yes, Reserve at Lake Jackson offers parking.
Does Reserve at Lake Jackson have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Reserve at Lake Jackson offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Reserve at Lake Jackson have a pool?
Yes, Reserve at Lake Jackson has a pool.
Does Reserve at Lake Jackson have accessible units?
Yes, Reserve at Lake Jackson has accessible units.
Does Reserve at Lake Jackson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Reserve at Lake Jackson has units with dishwashers.
Does Reserve at Lake Jackson have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Reserve at Lake Jackson has units with air conditioning.
