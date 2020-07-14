All apartments in Lake Jackson
Find more places like
Brentwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Jackson, TX
/
Brentwood
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

Brentwood

510 That Way St · (979) 227-5841
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lake Jackson
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

510 That Way St, Lake Jackson, TX 77566

Price and availability

VERIFIED 41 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0705 · Avail. Sep 7

$889

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 767 sqft

Unit 0610 · Avail. Sep 7

$909

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 827 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0803 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,024

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 916 sqft

Unit 0512 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,084

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 970 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brentwood.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Brentwood Apartments offer all the comforts of home in an ideal location in a well-kept residential area. We are located just minutes from everything you need. Our prime location, across from Shy Pond Park puts shopping, dining, entertainment and easy access to local business and freeways at your utmost convenience. Our one and two bedroom floor plans are creatively designed with attractive amenities to enhance your lifestyle. Our fully-equipped all electric kitchens with pantries, tile floors, spacious walk-in closets, plush carpeting, air conditioning, window coverings and private balconies and patios are just a few of the standard features you will find. Select homes feature washer and dryer connections, vaulted ceilings, and wood burning fireplaces. Become a resident of Brentwood Apartments and gain access to all the wonderful community amenities and services we offer. Community features include a refreshing pool with sun deck, close access to public parks, a clothes care facility, beautifully landscaped grounds, professional management and more! Brentwood Apartments was designed to compliment your personal lifestyle and provide convenience for stress free living. Our one and two bedroom floor plans are creatively designed with attractive amenities to enhance your lifestyle. Our fully-equipped all electric kitchens with pantries, tile floors, spacious walk-in closets, plush carpeting, air conditioning, window coverings and private balconies and patios are just a few of the standard features you will find. Select homes feature washer and dryer connections, vaulted ceilings, and wood burning fireplaces. Become a resident of Brentwood Apartments and gain access to all the wonderful community amenities and services we offer. Community features include a refreshing pool with sun deck, close access to public parks, coast-to-coast transfer program, a clothes care facility, beautifully landscaped grounds, professional management and more! Brentwood Apartments was designed to compliment your personal lifestyle and provide convenience for stress free living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant, $75 married
Deposit: $200-$300
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 40lbs
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Brentwood have any available units?
Brentwood has 4 units available starting at $889 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Brentwood have?
Some of Brentwood's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brentwood currently offering any rent specials?
Brentwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brentwood pet-friendly?
Yes, Brentwood is pet friendly.
Does Brentwood offer parking?
Yes, Brentwood offers parking.
Does Brentwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, Brentwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Brentwood have a pool?
Yes, Brentwood has a pool.
Does Brentwood have accessible units?
No, Brentwood does not have accessible units.
Does Brentwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Brentwood has units with dishwashers.
Does Brentwood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Brentwood has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Reserve at Lake Jackson
202 FM 2004
Lake Jackson, TX 77566
Edgewater
514 That Way
Lake Jackson, TX 77566
Palms of Lake Jackson
440 Highway 332
Lake Jackson, TX 77566
Plantation Park
100 Cactus St
Lake Jackson, TX 77566

Similar Pages

Lake Jackson 1 BedroomsLake Jackson 2 BedroomsLake Jackson Apartments with ParkingLake Jackson Apartments with PoolLake Jackson Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXWebster, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXBay City, TXSeabrook, TXAngleton, TXClute, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXFreeport, TXRichwood, TXWharton, TXNassau Bay, TXHitchcock, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeSan Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical BranchBaylor College of MedicineGalveston College