128 Apartments for rent in Lake Dunlap, TX with balcony

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
127 Forest Glen Lane
127 Forest Glen Lane, Lake Dunlap, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1008 sqft
AVAILABLE MID JUNE 2020. HOME TUCKED AWAY ON CUL DE SAC IN RIVER BEND SUBDIVISION CLOSE TO LAKE DUNLAP AND EASY ACCESS TO IH-35. LAKE FRONT PARK FOR NEIGHBORHOOD. PET NEGOTIABLE W/ EXTRA DEPOSIT. (CASE BY CASE)

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
360 Placid Cove Drive
360 Placid Cove Drive, Lake Dunlap, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1064 sqft
Nestled in the towering trees. Home includes refrigerator, propane stove, dishwasher. There is a bonus room off of the living room, nice little area outside to entertain your guest and extra storage. Dogs only and owner must approve first
Results within 1 mile of Lake Dunlap

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
307 Rosalie
307 Rosalie Drive, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1424 sqft
307 Rosalie Available 06/15/20 Spacious 3/2.5/2 Duplex Minutes from Shopping and Entertainment! - Spacious 3/2.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
226 Topaz
226 Topaz, New Braunfels, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1588 sqft
Brand new Farm House Condo off of HWY 46 and Topaz. This home has a unique floor plan with living areas down stairs and all bedroom and two baths up stairs.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
519 Divine Way
519 Divine Way, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1820 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 519 Divine Way in New Braunfels. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
907 Langesmill Drive
907 Langesmill Br, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1459 sqft
Minutes to Gruene and Downtown New Braunfels! Walk to Golds Gym | Alamo Drafthouse | Fork and Spoon | Faust Street Bridge and More! 3/2.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
295 Rosalie
295 Rosalie Drive, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1252 sqft
3 Weeks FREE! Inviting 3/2/2 Duplex with Island Kitchen and Tons of Amenities! Great Location! - 3 Weeks FREE Rent with 1 Year Lease! Inviting 3/2/2 Duplex with Island Kitchen and Tons of Amenities! Great Location - Close to IH 35 & Hwy 46 For Easy

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2321 Brittany Grace
2321 Brittany Grace, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1641 sqft
Beautiful garden home in South Bank. This home has so much to offer. This home is a 3 bedroom 3 bath and backs up to the club house. Open bright kitchen, dining and living room with a wood burning fire place.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Dunlap
43 Units Available
$
43 Units Available
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive, New Braunfels, TX
Studio
$943
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,079
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1118 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in New Braunfels features open kitchen layouts, private balconies, wood-like floors and spacious closets. Close to everything, including tons of shopping and dining. TX-46 and I-35 are both nearby.
57 Units Available
Landa Park
57 Units Available
The Landmark
144 Landa St, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1213 sqft
Steeped in history yet modernized with luxurious features, The Landmark, apartments in New Braunfels, Texas, offers residents an exceptional standard of living.
40 Units Available
40 Units Available
The Luxe at Creekside
677 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$897
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features infinity-edge pool, tanning deck, and trellis outdoor kitchen. Units offer under-cabinet lightning, expansive dining spaces, elevator access, and more. Located just minutes from Schlitterbahn, I-35, and downtown.
42 Units Available
42 Units Available
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,052
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1558 sqft
Luxury community with 150-foot swimming pool and sun deck. Outdoor fireplace and lounge. Apartments feature high ceilings, granite counters and under-cabinet lighting. Double-pane windows and crown molding. Near Creekside Town Center.
196 Units Available
196 Units Available
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,839
1440 sqft
Riverhaus Creekside, located within Creekside Town Center, is a brand-new, sophisticated apartment community offering an ultra-convenient lifestyle.
31 Units Available
31 Units Available
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1180 sqft
Located close to the heart of historic New Braunfels. Community has fountains, pool, and tanning beds. Units feature stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, and more.
21 Units Available
21 Units Available
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1120 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse amenities include gym, pool and internet cafe. Garage parking available. Dogs and cats allowed.
10 Units Available
10 Units Available
Canyon House
1747 FM-1101, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1150 sqft
Welcome to our newly built community with quality and service that speaks for itself. We are located in the Comal Independent School District, near Freiheit Elementary, Canyon Middle School, and Canyon High School.
4 Units Available
4 Units Available
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$952
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
920 sqft
Close to Courtyard Shopping Center and the New Braunfels Marketplace. Apartments provide a washer and dryer, large walk-in closets, and larger kitchens. On-site pool. Beautiful, natural surroundings.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Braunfels Haus
730 Howard Street, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$899
1001 sqft
Spacious 2/1.5 with patio Downstairs apartment - Spacious 2/1.5 1152 sq ft ( $899 downstairs with carpet) IMMEDIATE MOVE IN Appliances include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. (Appliances and countertop colors may vary.
9 Units Available
9 Units Available
La Sierra
520 FM 306, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1146 sqft
Community amenities include outdoor pool, laundry center, clubhouse and BBQ area. Residents enjoy units with linen closet, pantry and private balcony. Convenient location off I-35 and minutes from Landa Park.
3 Units Available
3 Units Available
Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes
705 Village Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,029
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,621
Spacious apartments have walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Pets are welcome. The complex has a fitness center and a barbecue area. Convenient location near Interstate 35 and Cypress Bend Park.
10 Units Available
$
10 Units Available
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$956
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly opened apartment community featuring outdoor grilling stations and a 24-hour gym. The one- to three-bedroom homes have walk-in closets, wood-like floors and granite countertops. Easy access to I-35 and near New Braunfels Town Center.
12 Units Available
12 Units Available
Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,172
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1016 sqft
Located just off I-35. Spacious apartments with accent walls, modern kitchens and private patios or balconies. Select homes boast Guadalupe River views. Residents have access to walking trails, swimming pools and a fitness center.
17 Units Available
$
17 Units Available
The Ranch at the Guadalupe
1355 Ranch Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,724
1351 sqft
Located on the banks of the Guadalupe River near Loop 337. Luxury apartments with river views. Each home provides a fenced yard. On-site fitness center, covered parking, volleyball court and grilling area. Pet-friendly community.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1163 Creekside Orchard - 1
1163 Creekside Orchard, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1334 sqft
*** MOVE IN BONUS OF 1/2 OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT!***Newer duplex in the Creekside crossing development, 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom, many upgrades in this unit including granite counter tops, walk-in shower in the master bathroom, ceiling fans,
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lake Dunlap, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lake Dunlap renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

