Home
/
Lake Dunlap, TX
/
663 E Zipp Road
Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:15 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
663 E Zipp Road
663 East Zipp Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
663 East Zipp Road, Lake Dunlap, TX 78130
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Ever dreamed of living on the river....swim, fish, kayak, SUP or just relax on your float. FURNISHED 3/2 on Lake Dunlap 8 minutes from IH-35. Owner pays for water and trash.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 663 E Zipp Road have any available units?
663 E Zipp Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lake Dunlap, TX
.
What amenities does 663 E Zipp Road have?
Some of 663 E Zipp Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 663 E Zipp Road currently offering any rent specials?
663 E Zipp Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 663 E Zipp Road pet-friendly?
No, 663 E Zipp Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lake Dunlap
.
Does 663 E Zipp Road offer parking?
No, 663 E Zipp Road does not offer parking.
Does 663 E Zipp Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 663 E Zipp Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 663 E Zipp Road have a pool?
Yes, 663 E Zipp Road has a pool.
Does 663 E Zipp Road have accessible units?
No, 663 E Zipp Road does not have accessible units.
Does 663 E Zipp Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 663 E Zipp Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 663 E Zipp Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 663 E Zipp Road does not have units with air conditioning.
