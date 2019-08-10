All apartments in Lake Dunlap
Find more places like 663 E Zipp Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Dunlap, TX
/
663 E Zipp Road
Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:15 AM

663 E Zipp Road

663 East Zipp Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Dunlap
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

663 East Zipp Road, Lake Dunlap, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Ever dreamed of living on the river....swim, fish, kayak, SUP or just relax on your float. FURNISHED 3/2 on Lake Dunlap 8 minutes from IH-35. Owner pays for water and trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 663 E Zipp Road have any available units?
663 E Zipp Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Dunlap, TX.
What amenities does 663 E Zipp Road have?
Some of 663 E Zipp Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 663 E Zipp Road currently offering any rent specials?
663 E Zipp Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 663 E Zipp Road pet-friendly?
No, 663 E Zipp Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Dunlap.
Does 663 E Zipp Road offer parking?
No, 663 E Zipp Road does not offer parking.
Does 663 E Zipp Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 663 E Zipp Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 663 E Zipp Road have a pool?
Yes, 663 E Zipp Road has a pool.
Does 663 E Zipp Road have accessible units?
No, 663 E Zipp Road does not have accessible units.
Does 663 E Zipp Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 663 E Zipp Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 663 E Zipp Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 663 E Zipp Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Dunlap 2 BedroomsLake Dunlap 3 Bedrooms
Lake Dunlap Apartments with BalconyLake Dunlap Dog Friendly Apartments
Lake Dunlap Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Converse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TX
Selma, TXLeon Valley, TXHelotes, TXOlmos Park, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas