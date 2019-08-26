Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lake Dallas
Find more places like 752 Texas Oak Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lake Dallas, TX
/
752 Texas Oak Trail
Last updated August 26 2019 at 11:10 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
752 Texas Oak Trail
752 Texas Oak Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
752 Texas Oak Trail, Lake Dallas, TX 75065
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 752 Texas Oak Trail have any available units?
752 Texas Oak Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lake Dallas, TX
.
What amenities does 752 Texas Oak Trail have?
Some of 752 Texas Oak Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 752 Texas Oak Trail currently offering any rent specials?
752 Texas Oak Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 752 Texas Oak Trail pet-friendly?
No, 752 Texas Oak Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lake Dallas
.
Does 752 Texas Oak Trail offer parking?
Yes, 752 Texas Oak Trail offers parking.
Does 752 Texas Oak Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 752 Texas Oak Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 752 Texas Oak Trail have a pool?
No, 752 Texas Oak Trail does not have a pool.
Does 752 Texas Oak Trail have accessible units?
No, 752 Texas Oak Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 752 Texas Oak Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 752 Texas Oak Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 752 Texas Oak Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 752 Texas Oak Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Hickory Creek, TX
Corinth, TX
Flower Mound, TX
Little Elm, TX
The Colony, TX
Southlake, TX
Coppell, TX
Prosper, TX
Aubrey, TX
Roanoke, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Celina, TX
Keller, TX
Addison, TX
Sanger, TX
Krum, TX
Pilot Point, TX
Hurst, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District