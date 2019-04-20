746 Texas Oak Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great Price Great Location Lease in Lake Dallas 4/ 2.5/ 2 Car Garage - Spacious 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath in desirable Thousand Oaks. Features include wood burning fire place, 17-inch high-ceilings w/ crown molding. Open layout with 2 living areas. Gourmet kitchen boast granite counter tops, custom cabinets with custom back splash, ceramic tile flooring complete with SS appliances open up to the bright living area. Over-sized master bedroom downstairs with large master bath, includes dual sinks, a soaking garden tub and a stand-up shower. 3 additional bedrooms are upstairs. Back yard has an extended covered patio with ceiling fans perfect for entertaining friends and family. New Carpet in bedrooms and upstairs. Walking Distance to Shady Shores Elementary. Lake Dallas ISD Easy access to 35, 121 Toll, Lake Lewisville, to Little Elm and Frisco. Walking distance to Thousand Oaks Park. Call 214-692-2240 to schedule a showing today!~ #lakedallas #falcons #shadyshoreelementry



No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking. CW Sparks is acting as leasing agent only, and not as the manager of this property.



Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing



(RLNE4790354)