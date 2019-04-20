All apartments in Lake Dallas
746 Texas Oak Trail

746 Texas Oak Trail · No Longer Available
Location

746 Texas Oak Trail, Lake Dallas, TX 75065

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Price Great Location Lease in Lake Dallas 4/ 2.5/ 2 Car Garage - Spacious 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath in desirable Thousand Oaks. Features include wood burning fire place, 17-inch high-ceilings w/ crown molding. Open layout with 2 living areas. Gourmet kitchen boast granite counter tops, custom cabinets with custom back splash, ceramic tile flooring complete with SS appliances open up to the bright living area. Over-sized master bedroom downstairs with large master bath, includes dual sinks, a soaking garden tub and a stand-up shower. 3 additional bedrooms are upstairs. Back yard has an extended covered patio with ceiling fans perfect for entertaining friends and family. New Carpet in bedrooms and upstairs. Walking Distance to Shady Shores Elementary. Lake Dallas ISD Easy access to 35, 121 Toll, Lake Lewisville, to Little Elm and Frisco. Walking distance to Thousand Oaks Park. Call 214-692-2240 to schedule a showing today!~ #lakedallas #falcons #shadyshoreelementry

No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking. CW Sparks is acting as leasing agent only, and not as the manager of this property.

Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing

(RLNE4790354)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 746 Texas Oak Trail have any available units?
746 Texas Oak Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Dallas, TX.
What amenities does 746 Texas Oak Trail have?
Some of 746 Texas Oak Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 746 Texas Oak Trail currently offering any rent specials?
746 Texas Oak Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 746 Texas Oak Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 746 Texas Oak Trail is pet friendly.
Does 746 Texas Oak Trail offer parking?
Yes, 746 Texas Oak Trail offers parking.
Does 746 Texas Oak Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 746 Texas Oak Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 746 Texas Oak Trail have a pool?
No, 746 Texas Oak Trail does not have a pool.
Does 746 Texas Oak Trail have accessible units?
No, 746 Texas Oak Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 746 Texas Oak Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 746 Texas Oak Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 746 Texas Oak Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 746 Texas Oak Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

