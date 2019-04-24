Rent Calculator
Home
/
Lake Dallas, TX
/
737 Oak Dale Avenue
Last updated April 24 2019 at 9:31 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
737 Oak Dale Avenue
737 Oak Dale Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
737 Oak Dale Avenue, Lake Dallas, TX 75065
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 737 Oak Dale Avenue have any available units?
737 Oak Dale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lake Dallas, TX
.
What amenities does 737 Oak Dale Avenue have?
Some of 737 Oak Dale Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 737 Oak Dale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
737 Oak Dale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 737 Oak Dale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 737 Oak Dale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lake Dallas
.
Does 737 Oak Dale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 737 Oak Dale Avenue offers parking.
Does 737 Oak Dale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 737 Oak Dale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 737 Oak Dale Avenue have a pool?
No, 737 Oak Dale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 737 Oak Dale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 737 Oak Dale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 737 Oak Dale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 737 Oak Dale Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 737 Oak Dale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 737 Oak Dale Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.








