Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:52 AM

707 Moseley Street

707 Moseley Street · No Longer Available
Location

707 Moseley Street, Lake Dallas, TX 75065

Amenities

parking
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Very cute with large corner lot walking distance to Lake Lewisville. This is a very quite area Ideal for Lake access with a large lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 Moseley Street have any available units?
707 Moseley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Dallas, TX.
Is 707 Moseley Street currently offering any rent specials?
707 Moseley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 Moseley Street pet-friendly?
No, 707 Moseley Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Dallas.
Does 707 Moseley Street offer parking?
Yes, 707 Moseley Street offers parking.
Does 707 Moseley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 707 Moseley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 Moseley Street have a pool?
No, 707 Moseley Street does not have a pool.
Does 707 Moseley Street have accessible units?
No, 707 Moseley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 707 Moseley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 707 Moseley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 707 Moseley Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 707 Moseley Street does not have units with air conditioning.

