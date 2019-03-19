Rent Calculator
All apartments in Lake Dallas
Find more places like 707 Glen Rhea Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Lake Dallas, TX
707 Glen Rhea Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 18
707 Glen Rhea Drive
707 Glen Rhea Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
707 Glen Rhea Drive, Lake Dallas, TX 75065
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Rustic charmer with quick access to I-35. This three bedroom, one and a half bathroom house has a covered back porch and a shed, split bedrooms, hardwood flooring, and a full size utility room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 707 Glen Rhea Drive have any available units?
707 Glen Rhea Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lake Dallas, TX
.
What amenities does 707 Glen Rhea Drive have?
Some of 707 Glen Rhea Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 707 Glen Rhea Drive currently offering any rent specials?
707 Glen Rhea Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 Glen Rhea Drive pet-friendly?
No, 707 Glen Rhea Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lake Dallas
.
Does 707 Glen Rhea Drive offer parking?
Yes, 707 Glen Rhea Drive offers parking.
Does 707 Glen Rhea Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 707 Glen Rhea Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 Glen Rhea Drive have a pool?
No, 707 Glen Rhea Drive does not have a pool.
Does 707 Glen Rhea Drive have accessible units?
No, 707 Glen Rhea Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 707 Glen Rhea Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 707 Glen Rhea Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 707 Glen Rhea Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 707 Glen Rhea Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
