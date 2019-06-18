Rent Calculator
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
705 Moseley Street
705 Moseley Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
705 Moseley Street, Lake Dallas, TX 75065
Amenities
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Very cute with large corner lot walking distance to Lake Lewisville. This is a very quite area Ideal for Lake access with a large lot.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 705 Moseley Street have any available units?
705 Moseley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lake Dallas, TX
.
Is 705 Moseley Street currently offering any rent specials?
705 Moseley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Moseley Street pet-friendly?
No, 705 Moseley Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lake Dallas
.
Does 705 Moseley Street offer parking?
Yes, 705 Moseley Street offers parking.
Does 705 Moseley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 Moseley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Moseley Street have a pool?
No, 705 Moseley Street does not have a pool.
Does 705 Moseley Street have accessible units?
No, 705 Moseley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Moseley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 705 Moseley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 705 Moseley Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 705 Moseley Street does not have units with air conditioning.
