Lake Dallas, TX
5509 Knights Court
Last updated October 10 2019 at 3:04 AM

5509 Knights Court

5509 Knight Court · No Longer Available
Location

5509 Knight Court, Lake Dallas, TX 75065

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute home in quiet culdesac. 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch. New HVAC System 2018 for better energy efficiency. Neutral colors walls, carpet and ceramic tile. Front entry with swing driveway for 2 car garage and nice size backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5509 Knights Court have any available units?
5509 Knights Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Dallas, TX.
What amenities does 5509 Knights Court have?
Some of 5509 Knights Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5509 Knights Court currently offering any rent specials?
5509 Knights Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5509 Knights Court pet-friendly?
No, 5509 Knights Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Dallas.
Does 5509 Knights Court offer parking?
Yes, 5509 Knights Court offers parking.
Does 5509 Knights Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5509 Knights Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5509 Knights Court have a pool?
No, 5509 Knights Court does not have a pool.
Does 5509 Knights Court have accessible units?
No, 5509 Knights Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5509 Knights Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5509 Knights Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5509 Knights Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5509 Knights Court has units with air conditioning.

