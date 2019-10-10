Cute home in quiet culdesac. 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch. New HVAC System 2018 for better energy efficiency. Neutral colors walls, carpet and ceramic tile. Front entry with swing driveway for 2 car garage and nice size backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5509 Knights Court have any available units?
5509 Knights Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Dallas, TX.
What amenities does 5509 Knights Court have?
Some of 5509 Knights Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5509 Knights Court currently offering any rent specials?
5509 Knights Court is not currently offering any rent specials.