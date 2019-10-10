5509 Knights Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Cute home in quiet culdesac. 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch. New HVAC System 2018 for better energy efficiency. Neutral colors walls, carpet and ceramic tile. Front entry with swing driveway for 2 car garage and nice size backyard.