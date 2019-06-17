All apartments in Lake Dallas
Last updated June 17 2019 at 1:51 AM

5420 Prince Drive

5420 Prince Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5420 Prince Drive, Lake Dallas, TX 75065

Amenities

garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely home in Kings Manor Addition. This boasts tile throughout kitchen, dining, living, and wet areas. Recent lighting, ceiling fans and carpet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5420 Prince Drive have any available units?
5420 Prince Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Dallas, TX.
What amenities does 5420 Prince Drive have?
Some of 5420 Prince Drive's amenities include garage, ceiling fan, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5420 Prince Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5420 Prince Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5420 Prince Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5420 Prince Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Dallas.
Does 5420 Prince Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5420 Prince Drive offers parking.
Does 5420 Prince Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5420 Prince Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5420 Prince Drive have a pool?
No, 5420 Prince Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5420 Prince Drive have accessible units?
No, 5420 Prince Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5420 Prince Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5420 Prince Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5420 Prince Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5420 Prince Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

