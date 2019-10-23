All apartments in Lake Dallas
Lake Dallas, TX
527 Addison Street
527 Addison Street

527 Addison Street · No Longer Available
Location

527 Addison Street, Lake Dallas, TX 75065

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
dog park
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
OH SO NICE.BACK YARD HAS DOG RUN. APP. FEE $50 PER APPLICANT . PAY SHIELD LEASING AND SHIELD DOES THE LEASE. GOOD UPDATES, GREAT PARKING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 527 Addison Street have any available units?
527 Addison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Dallas, TX.
What amenities does 527 Addison Street have?
Some of 527 Addison Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 527 Addison Street currently offering any rent specials?
527 Addison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 527 Addison Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 527 Addison Street is pet friendly.
Does 527 Addison Street offer parking?
Yes, 527 Addison Street offers parking.
Does 527 Addison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 527 Addison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 527 Addison Street have a pool?
No, 527 Addison Street does not have a pool.
Does 527 Addison Street have accessible units?
No, 527 Addison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 527 Addison Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 527 Addison Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 527 Addison Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 527 Addison Street does not have units with air conditioning.

