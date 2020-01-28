Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lake Dallas
Find more places like 526 Briaroaks Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lake Dallas, TX
/
526 Briaroaks Dr
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:03 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
526 Briaroaks Dr
526 Briar Oaks Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
526 Briar Oaks Drive, Lake Dallas, TX 75065
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 04/01/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom house by Lewisville lake! - Property Id: 210461
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/210461
Property Id 210461
(RLNE5491436)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 526 Briaroaks Dr have any available units?
526 Briaroaks Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lake Dallas, TX
.
What amenities does 526 Briaroaks Dr have?
Some of 526 Briaroaks Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 526 Briaroaks Dr currently offering any rent specials?
526 Briaroaks Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 Briaroaks Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 526 Briaroaks Dr is pet friendly.
Does 526 Briaroaks Dr offer parking?
No, 526 Briaroaks Dr does not offer parking.
Does 526 Briaroaks Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 526 Briaroaks Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 Briaroaks Dr have a pool?
No, 526 Briaroaks Dr does not have a pool.
Does 526 Briaroaks Dr have accessible units?
No, 526 Briaroaks Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 526 Briaroaks Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 526 Briaroaks Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 526 Briaroaks Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 526 Briaroaks Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Hickory Creek, TX
Corinth, TX
Flower Mound, TX
Little Elm, TX
The Colony, TX
Southlake, TX
Coppell, TX
Prosper, TX
Aubrey, TX
Roanoke, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Celina, TX
Keller, TX
Addison, TX
Sanger, TX
Krum, TX
Pilot Point, TX
Hurst, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District