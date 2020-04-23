Rent Calculator
Last updated April 23 2020 at 5:13 AM
511 Ridgewood Street
511 Ridgewood Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
511 Ridgewood Street, Lake Dallas, TX 75065
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
New roof, new carpet, new paint, new blinds. Large open floorplan with covered porch looking out into backyard. NO PETS ALLOWED.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 511 Ridgewood Street have any available units?
511 Ridgewood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lake Dallas, TX
.
What amenities does 511 Ridgewood Street have?
Some of 511 Ridgewood Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 511 Ridgewood Street currently offering any rent specials?
511 Ridgewood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 Ridgewood Street pet-friendly?
No, 511 Ridgewood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lake Dallas
.
Does 511 Ridgewood Street offer parking?
Yes, 511 Ridgewood Street offers parking.
Does 511 Ridgewood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 Ridgewood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 Ridgewood Street have a pool?
No, 511 Ridgewood Street does not have a pool.
Does 511 Ridgewood Street have accessible units?
No, 511 Ridgewood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 511 Ridgewood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 511 Ridgewood Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 511 Ridgewood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 511 Ridgewood Street does not have units with air conditioning.
