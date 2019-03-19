All apartments in Lake Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

322 Thousand Oaks Drive

322 Thousand Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

322 Thousand Oaks Drive, Lake Dallas, TX 75065

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
game room
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2251 sq. ft., 2 story home in Lake Dallas, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Huge kitchen with tons of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Formal dining and breakfast areas. Large living room with cozy fireplace. Over-sized master suite features luxurious tub and custom separate shower. Gameroom up! Big back yard! Schedule your showing and make this your home today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 Thousand Oaks Drive have any available units?
322 Thousand Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Dallas, TX.
What amenities does 322 Thousand Oaks Drive have?
Some of 322 Thousand Oaks Drive's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 Thousand Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
322 Thousand Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 Thousand Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 322 Thousand Oaks Drive is pet friendly.
Does 322 Thousand Oaks Drive offer parking?
No, 322 Thousand Oaks Drive does not offer parking.
Does 322 Thousand Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 322 Thousand Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 Thousand Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 322 Thousand Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 322 Thousand Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 322 Thousand Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 322 Thousand Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 322 Thousand Oaks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 322 Thousand Oaks Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 322 Thousand Oaks Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

