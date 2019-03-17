Rent Calculator
309 Texas Drive
309 Texas Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
309 Texas Drive, Lake Dallas, TX 75065
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
Well maintained home with wood floors and a fireplace. Bring your clients to come and see this lovely home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 309 Texas Drive have any available units?
309 Texas Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lake Dallas, TX
.
What amenities does 309 Texas Drive have?
Some of 309 Texas Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 309 Texas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
309 Texas Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Texas Drive pet-friendly?
No, 309 Texas Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lake Dallas
.
Does 309 Texas Drive offer parking?
No, 309 Texas Drive does not offer parking.
Does 309 Texas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 Texas Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Texas Drive have a pool?
No, 309 Texas Drive does not have a pool.
Does 309 Texas Drive have accessible units?
No, 309 Texas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Texas Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 Texas Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 309 Texas Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 309 Texas Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
