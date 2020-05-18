Rent Calculator
All apartments in Lake Dallas
Find more places like 307 Wallford Lane.
Home
/
Lake Dallas, TX
/
307 Wallford Lane
Last updated May 18 2020 at 12:52 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
307 Wallford Lane
307 Wallford Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
307 Wallford Lane, Lake Dallas, TX 75065
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
pool
Two story home, new paint and flooring, open floor plan with large rooms in quiet subdivision. Community pool for those hot summer days.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 307 Wallford Lane have any available units?
307 Wallford Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lake Dallas, TX
.
What amenities does 307 Wallford Lane have?
Some of 307 Wallford Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 307 Wallford Lane currently offering any rent specials?
307 Wallford Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 Wallford Lane pet-friendly?
No, 307 Wallford Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lake Dallas
.
Does 307 Wallford Lane offer parking?
No, 307 Wallford Lane does not offer parking.
Does 307 Wallford Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 Wallford Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 Wallford Lane have a pool?
Yes, 307 Wallford Lane has a pool.
Does 307 Wallford Lane have accessible units?
No, 307 Wallford Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 307 Wallford Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 307 Wallford Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 307 Wallford Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 307 Wallford Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
