All apartments in Lake Dallas
Find more places like 215 Betchan Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lake Dallas, TX
/
215 Betchan Drive
Last updated August 11 2019 at 7:48 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
215 Betchan Drive
215 Betchan St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
215 Betchan St, Lake Dallas, TX 75065
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this great place.
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 215 Betchan Drive have any available units?
215 Betchan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lake Dallas, TX
.
Is 215 Betchan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
215 Betchan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Betchan Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 215 Betchan Drive is pet friendly.
Does 215 Betchan Drive offer parking?
No, 215 Betchan Drive does not offer parking.
Does 215 Betchan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 Betchan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Betchan Drive have a pool?
No, 215 Betchan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 215 Betchan Drive have accessible units?
No, 215 Betchan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Betchan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 Betchan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 Betchan Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 Betchan Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Similar Listings
