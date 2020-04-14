All apartments in Lake Dallas
207 Swisher
Last updated April 14 2020 at 7:28 PM

207 Swisher

207 Swisher Road · No Longer Available
Location

207 Swisher Road, Lake Dallas, TX 75065

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful spacious 3 bedrooms 2 bath home. Upstairs has a full bathroom and 3 bedrooms with large closets, Master features a vanity area. Large back yard perfect for entertaining. Close to lake and I 35

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Swisher have any available units?
207 Swisher doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Dallas, TX.
What amenities does 207 Swisher have?
Some of 207 Swisher's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 Swisher currently offering any rent specials?
207 Swisher is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Swisher pet-friendly?
No, 207 Swisher is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Dallas.
Does 207 Swisher offer parking?
No, 207 Swisher does not offer parking.
Does 207 Swisher have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 207 Swisher offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Swisher have a pool?
No, 207 Swisher does not have a pool.
Does 207 Swisher have accessible units?
No, 207 Swisher does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Swisher have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 Swisher has units with dishwashers.
Does 207 Swisher have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 Swisher does not have units with air conditioning.

