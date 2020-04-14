Beautiful spacious 3 bedrooms 2 bath home. Upstairs has a full bathroom and 3 bedrooms with large closets, Master features a vanity area. Large back yard perfect for entertaining. Close to lake and I 35
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 207 Swisher have any available units?
207 Swisher doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Dallas, TX.
What amenities does 207 Swisher have?
Some of 207 Swisher's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 Swisher currently offering any rent specials?
207 Swisher is not currently offering any rent specials.