Last updated April 6 2020 at 6:19 PM

5706 Paseo Place

5706 Paseo Pl · (888) 376-0237
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5706 Paseo Pl, Lake Bryan, TX 77807
Lakewood Estates

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1870 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Devonhurst II floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2020

Deposits: 1600.0
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5706 Paseo Place have any available units?
5706 Paseo Place has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5706 Paseo Place currently offering any rent specials?
5706 Paseo Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5706 Paseo Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5706 Paseo Place is pet friendly.
Does 5706 Paseo Place offer parking?
Yes, 5706 Paseo Place does offer parking.
Does 5706 Paseo Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5706 Paseo Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5706 Paseo Place have a pool?
No, 5706 Paseo Place does not have a pool.
Does 5706 Paseo Place have accessible units?
No, 5706 Paseo Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5706 Paseo Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5706 Paseo Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5706 Paseo Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 5706 Paseo Place does not have units with air conditioning.
