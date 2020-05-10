All apartments in Lago Vista
7704 Turnback Ledge TRL

7704 Turnback Ledge Trail · No Longer Available
Location

7704 Turnback Ledge Trail, Lago Vista, TX 78645

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
One Story on a greenbelt! Enjoy views of Lake Travis right off your back patio. Private master suite. Separate wing of home for guests, main gathering places of the living room, kitchen & patio. Tall ceilings, open concept, 3 car tandem garage, large kitchen island, huge walk-in pantry, custom closet organizers, separate office off Great Room, extended back patio, Skybell security doorbell, shed/workshop w/ AC! Community amenities: infinity pool, trails, playground, kayak launch and boat ramp on lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7704 Turnback Ledge TRL have any available units?
7704 Turnback Ledge TRL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lago Vista, TX.
What amenities does 7704 Turnback Ledge TRL have?
Some of 7704 Turnback Ledge TRL's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7704 Turnback Ledge TRL currently offering any rent specials?
7704 Turnback Ledge TRL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7704 Turnback Ledge TRL pet-friendly?
No, 7704 Turnback Ledge TRL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lago Vista.
Does 7704 Turnback Ledge TRL offer parking?
Yes, 7704 Turnback Ledge TRL offers parking.
Does 7704 Turnback Ledge TRL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7704 Turnback Ledge TRL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7704 Turnback Ledge TRL have a pool?
Yes, 7704 Turnback Ledge TRL has a pool.
Does 7704 Turnback Ledge TRL have accessible units?
No, 7704 Turnback Ledge TRL does not have accessible units.
Does 7704 Turnback Ledge TRL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7704 Turnback Ledge TRL has units with dishwashers.
Does 7704 Turnback Ledge TRL have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7704 Turnback Ledge TRL has units with air conditioning.

