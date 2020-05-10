7704 Turnback Ledge TRL

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

One Story on a greenbelt! Enjoy views of Lake Travis right off your back patio. Private master suite. Separate wing of home for guests, main gathering places of the living room, kitchen & patio. Tall ceilings, open concept, 3 car tandem garage, large kitchen island, huge walk-in pantry, custom closet organizers, separate office off Great Room, extended back patio, Skybell security doorbell, shed/workshop w/ AC! Community amenities: infinity pool, trails, playground, kayak launch and boat ramp on lake.