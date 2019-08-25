All apartments in Lago Vista
22016 Redbird Drive
Last updated August 25 2019 at 10:44 AM

22016 Redbird Drive

22016 Redbird Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22016 Redbird Drive, Lago Vista, TX 78645

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
alarm system
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 10/01/19 Brand new 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Lago Vista with a fenced yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22016 Redbird Drive have any available units?
22016 Redbird Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lago Vista, TX.
What amenities does 22016 Redbird Drive have?
Some of 22016 Redbird Drive's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22016 Redbird Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22016 Redbird Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22016 Redbird Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 22016 Redbird Drive is pet friendly.
Does 22016 Redbird Drive offer parking?
Yes, 22016 Redbird Drive offers parking.
Does 22016 Redbird Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22016 Redbird Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22016 Redbird Drive have a pool?
No, 22016 Redbird Drive does not have a pool.
Does 22016 Redbird Drive have accessible units?
No, 22016 Redbird Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22016 Redbird Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22016 Redbird Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 22016 Redbird Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 22016 Redbird Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
