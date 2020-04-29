21403 Choctaw Cove

Amenities
Completely Remodeled 2 Bedroom - Blocks from Lake Travis and Lago Vista Parks - Agent/Owner. Several blocks from Lake Travis and Lago Vista Parks!
Completely Remodeled 2 Bedroom,2 Bath Manufactured Home Including Kitchen, Bathrooms, Appliances, Roof Over, Windows, Doors, Hardiboard Siding, Tile Flooring, 3 Separate AC/Heating Units for Best Efficiency. Nicely Sized Fenced Yard, Covered Deck & Storage Shed. Beautiful Old Oak Tree Shades the Home & Deck.Long Asphalt Driveway Can Accommodate 2 Cars and/or Water Toys for Off Street Parking.Capital Metro Stop Nearby.
(RLNE2075210)