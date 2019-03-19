Rent Calculator
20701 National DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
20701 National DR
20701 National Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
20701 National Dr, Lago Vista, TX 78645
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, fireplace and large backyard patio welcomes pets under 35 lbs. - no carpet in this home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20701 National DR have any available units?
20701 National DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lago Vista, TX
.
What amenities does 20701 National DR have?
Some of 20701 National DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 20701 National DR currently offering any rent specials?
20701 National DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20701 National DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 20701 National DR is pet friendly.
Does 20701 National DR offer parking?
Yes, 20701 National DR offers parking.
Does 20701 National DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20701 National DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20701 National DR have a pool?
No, 20701 National DR does not have a pool.
Does 20701 National DR have accessible units?
No, 20701 National DR does not have accessible units.
Does 20701 National DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20701 National DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 20701 National DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 20701 National DR does not have units with air conditioning.
