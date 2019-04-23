Rent Calculator
Last updated April 23 2019 at 1:53 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
125 RIVER RD
125 River Rd
·
No Longer Available
Location
125 River Rd, La Vernia, TX 78121
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LARGE HOME IN LA VERNIA CITY LIMITS. THIS HOME SITS ON A NICE TREE STUDDED LOT. READY TO MOVE IN. NICE LARGE ROOMS IN THIS HOME, LARGE LIVING AND DINING AREA. 3 COVERED PATIOS, AND TWO CAR GARAGE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 125 RIVER RD have any available units?
125 RIVER RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
La Vernia, TX
.
Is 125 RIVER RD currently offering any rent specials?
125 RIVER RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 RIVER RD pet-friendly?
No, 125 RIVER RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in La Vernia
.
Does 125 RIVER RD offer parking?
Yes, 125 RIVER RD offers parking.
Does 125 RIVER RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 RIVER RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 RIVER RD have a pool?
No, 125 RIVER RD does not have a pool.
Does 125 RIVER RD have accessible units?
No, 125 RIVER RD does not have accessible units.
Does 125 RIVER RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 RIVER RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 RIVER RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 RIVER RD does not have units with air conditioning.
