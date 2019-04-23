125 RIVER RD

Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

LARGE HOME IN LA VERNIA CITY LIMITS. THIS HOME SITS ON A NICE TREE STUDDED LOT. READY TO MOVE IN. NICE LARGE ROOMS IN THIS HOME, LARGE LIVING AND DINING AREA. 3 COVERED PATIOS, AND TWO CAR GARAGE