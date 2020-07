Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym pool bbq/grill dogs allowed cats allowed parking pet friendly hot tub internet access package receiving

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. The Plaza at San Jacinto offers you the features you want and the lifestyle you deserve. You will love the location as we are close to Beltway 8, Space Center Boulevard, San Jacinto College, plus major shopping and dining venues. If you are looking for comfort and style, look no further. The Plaza at San Jacinto is far beyond an apartment communityIts an exceptional way of living!