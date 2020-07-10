All apartments in La Porte
La Porte, TX
9313 Tejas Court
Last updated October 17 2019 at 9:10 PM

9313 Tejas Court

9313 Tejas Court · No Longer Available
Location

9313 Tejas Court, La Porte, TX 77571

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A beautiful 2-story, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Spacious living room with a cozy fireplace and french doors! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and granite countertop space which leads to dining area! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower, garden tub and a walk-in closet!
Covered back patio and a fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9313 Tejas Court have any available units?
9313 Tejas Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Porte, TX.
What amenities does 9313 Tejas Court have?
Some of 9313 Tejas Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9313 Tejas Court currently offering any rent specials?
9313 Tejas Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9313 Tejas Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 9313 Tejas Court is pet friendly.
Does 9313 Tejas Court offer parking?
Yes, 9313 Tejas Court offers parking.
Does 9313 Tejas Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9313 Tejas Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9313 Tejas Court have a pool?
No, 9313 Tejas Court does not have a pool.
Does 9313 Tejas Court have accessible units?
No, 9313 Tejas Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9313 Tejas Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 9313 Tejas Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9313 Tejas Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 9313 Tejas Court does not have units with air conditioning.

