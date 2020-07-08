All apartments in La Porte
Find more places like 619 S. 4Th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Porte, TX
/
619 S. 4Th Street
Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:32 AM

619 S. 4Th Street

619 South 4th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Porte
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

619 South 4th Street, La Porte, TX 77571

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4790252)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 S. 4Th Street have any available units?
619 S. 4Th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Porte, TX.
Is 619 S. 4Th Street currently offering any rent specials?
619 S. 4Th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 S. 4Th Street pet-friendly?
No, 619 S. 4Th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Porte.
Does 619 S. 4Th Street offer parking?
No, 619 S. 4Th Street does not offer parking.
Does 619 S. 4Th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 619 S. 4Th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 S. 4Th Street have a pool?
No, 619 S. 4Th Street does not have a pool.
Does 619 S. 4Th Street have accessible units?
No, 619 S. 4Th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 619 S. 4Th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 619 S. 4Th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 619 S. 4Th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 619 S. 4Th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Move Cross Country
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gateway Grove
316 2nd St
La Porte, TX 77571
Domain at Morgan's Landing
3300 Bay Area Blvd.
La Porte, TX 77571
The Plaza at San Jacinto
3331 Luella Blvd
La Porte, TX 77571
College View Apartments
3333 Luella Blvd
La Porte, TX 77571

Similar Pages

La Porte 1 BedroomsLa Porte 2 Bedrooms
La Porte Apartments with ParkingLa Porte Apartments with Pool
La Porte Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXAngleton, TX
Clute, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXFreeport, TXRichwood, TXNassau Bay, TXDayton, TXHitchcock, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine