Home
/
La Porte, TX
/
619 S. 4Th Street
Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:32 AM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
619 S. 4Th Street
619 South 4th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
619 South 4th Street, La Porte, TX 77571
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4790252)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 619 S. 4Th Street have any available units?
619 S. 4Th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
La Porte, TX
.
Is 619 S. 4Th Street currently offering any rent specials?
619 S. 4Th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 S. 4Th Street pet-friendly?
No, 619 S. 4Th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in La Porte
.
Does 619 S. 4Th Street offer parking?
No, 619 S. 4Th Street does not offer parking.
Does 619 S. 4Th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 619 S. 4Th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 S. 4Th Street have a pool?
No, 619 S. 4Th Street does not have a pool.
Does 619 S. 4Th Street have accessible units?
No, 619 S. 4Th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 619 S. 4Th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 619 S. 4Th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 619 S. 4Th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 619 S. 4Th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
