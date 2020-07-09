All apartments in La Porte
Last updated September 3 2019 at 7:26 AM

5032-A

5032 a Street · No Longer Available
Location

5032 a Street, La Porte, TX 77571

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5032-A have any available units?
5032-A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Porte, TX.
What amenities does 5032-A have?
Some of 5032-A's amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5032-A currently offering any rent specials?
5032-A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5032-A pet-friendly?
No, 5032-A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Porte.
Does 5032-A offer parking?
Yes, 5032-A offers parking.
Does 5032-A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5032-A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5032-A have a pool?
No, 5032-A does not have a pool.
Does 5032-A have accessible units?
No, 5032-A does not have accessible units.
Does 5032-A have units with dishwashers?
No, 5032-A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5032-A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5032-A has units with air conditioning.

