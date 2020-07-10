Cute Cottage Style home with original wood floors, built in cabinets in dining room, front and back porch and minutes from Sylvan Beach. Walking distance to schools and parks and minutes from Historic downtown LaPorte.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 316 S Nugent Street have any available units?
316 S Nugent Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Porte, TX.
What amenities does 316 S Nugent Street have?
Some of 316 S Nugent Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 S Nugent Street currently offering any rent specials?
316 S Nugent Street is not currently offering any rent specials.