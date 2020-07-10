All apartments in La Porte
Last updated April 6 2020 at 7:50 PM

316 S Nugent Street

316 Nugent Street · No Longer Available
Location

316 Nugent Street, La Porte, TX 77571

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Cute Cottage Style home with original wood floors, built in cabinets in dining room, front and back porch and minutes from Sylvan Beach. Walking distance to schools and parks and minutes from Historic downtown LaPorte.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 S Nugent Street have any available units?
316 S Nugent Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Porte, TX.
What amenities does 316 S Nugent Street have?
Some of 316 S Nugent Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 S Nugent Street currently offering any rent specials?
316 S Nugent Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 S Nugent Street pet-friendly?
No, 316 S Nugent Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Porte.
Does 316 S Nugent Street offer parking?
No, 316 S Nugent Street does not offer parking.
Does 316 S Nugent Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 S Nugent Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 S Nugent Street have a pool?
No, 316 S Nugent Street does not have a pool.
Does 316 S Nugent Street have accessible units?
No, 316 S Nugent Street does not have accessible units.
Does 316 S Nugent Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 S Nugent Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 316 S Nugent Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 316 S Nugent Street does not have units with air conditioning.

