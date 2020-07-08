222 E. Fairmont Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

ALL BILLS PAID !!



E. Fairmont Parkway

La Porte, Tx.



WEEKLY RATES AVAILABLE! u$ 210.00 Per Week

or monthly payments Low Deposit Usually $ 210.00 with No Broken Leasesbr

leases are for 6 and 12 months

Spacious 2 bedrooms 1 Bath Renovated Apartments. Large Closets, Two-tone paint jobs,

Ceramic Tile throughout the entire apartment. Carports.

Across from the La Porte High School.

Walking distance to the Beautiful Sylvan Beach Park

Lighted Fishing Pier 1 1/2 blocks away.

Walking distance to local shopping areas and restaurants.

Sylvan Beach Fishing Pier and Sylvan Beach is a County Park.