Home
/
La Porte, TX
/
222 E. Fairmont Parkway
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

222 E. Fairmont Parkway

222 East Fairmont Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

222 East Fairmont Parkway, La Porte, TX 77571

Amenities

all utils included
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
ALL BILLS PAID !!

E. Fairmont Parkwaybr
La Porte,Tx.

WEEKLY RATES AVAILABLE! u$ 210.00 Per Week
or monthly payments Low Deposit Usually $ 210.00 with No Broken Leasesbr
leases are for 6 and 12 months
Spacious 2 bedrooms 1 Bath Renovated Apartments. Large Closets, Two-tone paint jobs, br
Ceramic Tile throughout the entire apartment. Carports.br
Across from the La Porte High School. Our br
Walking distance to the uBeautiful Sylvan Beach Park/ubr
uLighted Fishing Pier/u 1 1/2 blocks away.br
Walking distance to local shopping areas and restaurants. br
br
Sylvan Beach Fishing Pier and Sylvan Beach is a County Park. br

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 E. Fairmont Parkway have any available units?
222 E. Fairmont Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Porte, TX.
Is 222 E. Fairmont Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
222 E. Fairmont Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 E. Fairmont Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 222 E. Fairmont Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Porte.
Does 222 E. Fairmont Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 222 E. Fairmont Parkway offers parking.
Does 222 E. Fairmont Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 E. Fairmont Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 E. Fairmont Parkway have a pool?
No, 222 E. Fairmont Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 222 E. Fairmont Parkway have accessible units?
No, 222 E. Fairmont Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 222 E. Fairmont Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 E. Fairmont Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 222 E. Fairmont Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 E. Fairmont Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.

