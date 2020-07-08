1245-B. N.LBJ Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**AVAILABLE NOW** https://youtu.be/O1JVU6Z90SQ Charming vintage cottage near TXST Campus! 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom duplex with faux hardwood flooring, fridgerator, and stove. Water & Trash included in rent. No w/d connections. Assigned parking. Pets ok, shared yard area. Apply online at www.havenpointpm.com. WATCH THE VIDEO https://youtu.be/fweiJjn64Hs For more information call 512-618-5870

Charming Vintage Cottage! Remodeled 2 bedrooms and 1 bath Duplex. Walk to Campus! Water & Trash paid. Property recently remodeled. Pets ok, shared yard area.