Last updated August 9 2019 at 11:02 PM

1245-B. N.LBJ Drive

1245 W B St · No Longer Available
Location

1245 W B St, La Porte, TX 77571

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**AVAILABLE NOW** https://youtu.be/O1JVU6Z90SQ Charming vintage cottage near TXST Campus! 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom duplex with faux hardwood flooring, fridgerator, and stove. Water & Trash included in rent. No w/d connections. Assigned parking. Pets ok, shared yard area. Apply online at www.havenpointpm.com. WATCH THE VIDEO https://youtu.be/fweiJjn64Hs For more information call 512-618-5870
Charming Vintage Cottage! Remodeled 2 bedrooms and 1 bath Duplex. Walk to Campus! Water & Trash paid. Property recently remodeled. Pets ok, shared yard area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1245-B. N.LBJ Drive have any available units?
1245-B. N.LBJ Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Porte, TX.
What amenities does 1245-B. N.LBJ Drive have?
Some of 1245-B. N.LBJ Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1245-B. N.LBJ Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1245-B. N.LBJ Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1245-B. N.LBJ Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1245-B. N.LBJ Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1245-B. N.LBJ Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1245-B. N.LBJ Drive offers parking.
Does 1245-B. N.LBJ Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1245-B. N.LBJ Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1245-B. N.LBJ Drive have a pool?
No, 1245-B. N.LBJ Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1245-B. N.LBJ Drive have accessible units?
No, 1245-B. N.LBJ Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1245-B. N.LBJ Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1245-B. N.LBJ Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1245-B. N.LBJ Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1245-B. N.LBJ Drive has units with air conditioning.

