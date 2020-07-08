All apartments in La Porte
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:00 AM

1229 Oregon Street

1229 Oregon Street · No Longer Available
Location

1229 Oregon Street, La Porte, TX 77571

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1 unit Single-family home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1229 Oregon Street have any available units?
1229 Oregon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Porte, TX.
Is 1229 Oregon Street currently offering any rent specials?
1229 Oregon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1229 Oregon Street pet-friendly?
No, 1229 Oregon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Porte.
Does 1229 Oregon Street offer parking?
No, 1229 Oregon Street does not offer parking.
Does 1229 Oregon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1229 Oregon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1229 Oregon Street have a pool?
No, 1229 Oregon Street does not have a pool.
Does 1229 Oregon Street have accessible units?
No, 1229 Oregon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1229 Oregon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1229 Oregon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1229 Oregon Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1229 Oregon Street does not have units with air conditioning.

