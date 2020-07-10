All apartments in La Porte
Find more places like 11009 Spruce Drive North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Porte, TX
/
11009 Spruce Drive North
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:26 AM

11009 Spruce Drive North

11009 Spruce Drive North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Porte
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11009 Spruce Drive North, La Porte, TX 77571

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE2325624)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11009 Spruce Drive North have any available units?
11009 Spruce Drive North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Porte, TX.
Is 11009 Spruce Drive North currently offering any rent specials?
11009 Spruce Drive North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11009 Spruce Drive North pet-friendly?
No, 11009 Spruce Drive North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Porte.
Does 11009 Spruce Drive North offer parking?
No, 11009 Spruce Drive North does not offer parking.
Does 11009 Spruce Drive North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11009 Spruce Drive North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11009 Spruce Drive North have a pool?
No, 11009 Spruce Drive North does not have a pool.
Does 11009 Spruce Drive North have accessible units?
No, 11009 Spruce Drive North does not have accessible units.
Does 11009 Spruce Drive North have units with dishwashers?
No, 11009 Spruce Drive North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11009 Spruce Drive North have units with air conditioning?
No, 11009 Spruce Drive North does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Domain at Morgan's Landing
3300 Bay Area Blvd.
La Porte, TX 77571
The Plaza at San Jacinto
3331 Luella Blvd
La Porte, TX 77571
Gateway Grove
316 2nd St
La Porte, TX 77571
College View Apartments
3333 Luella Blvd
La Porte, TX 77571

Similar Pages

La Porte 1 BedroomsLa Porte 2 Bedrooms
La Porte Apartments with ParkingLa Porte Apartments with Pool
La Porte Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXAngleton, TX
Clute, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXFreeport, TXRichwood, TXNassau Bay, TXDayton, TXHitchcock, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine