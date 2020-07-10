Rent Calculator
All apartments in La Porte
Find more places like 11009 Spruce Drive North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
La Porte, TX
/
11009 Spruce Drive North
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:26 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11009 Spruce Drive North
11009 Spruce Drive North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Porte
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
11009 Spruce Drive North, La Porte, TX 77571
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE2325624)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11009 Spruce Drive North have any available units?
11009 Spruce Drive North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
La Porte, TX
.
Is 11009 Spruce Drive North currently offering any rent specials?
11009 Spruce Drive North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11009 Spruce Drive North pet-friendly?
No, 11009 Spruce Drive North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in La Porte
.
Does 11009 Spruce Drive North offer parking?
No, 11009 Spruce Drive North does not offer parking.
Does 11009 Spruce Drive North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11009 Spruce Drive North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11009 Spruce Drive North have a pool?
No, 11009 Spruce Drive North does not have a pool.
Does 11009 Spruce Drive North have accessible units?
No, 11009 Spruce Drive North does not have accessible units.
Does 11009 Spruce Drive North have units with dishwashers?
No, 11009 Spruce Drive North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11009 Spruce Drive North have units with air conditioning?
No, 11009 Spruce Drive North does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
