Last updated November 14 2019 at 10:14 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10841 Mesquite Dr
10841 Mesquite Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10841 Mesquite Drive, La Porte, TX 77571
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
It is a great home with an open split floorplan. All appliances stay, washer and dryer connections. It is located in the Fairmont Park East subdivision and has a lovely maintained yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10841 Mesquite Dr have any available units?
10841 Mesquite Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
La Porte, TX
.
What amenities does 10841 Mesquite Dr have?
Some of 10841 Mesquite Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10841 Mesquite Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10841 Mesquite Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10841 Mesquite Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10841 Mesquite Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10841 Mesquite Dr offer parking?
No, 10841 Mesquite Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10841 Mesquite Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10841 Mesquite Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10841 Mesquite Dr have a pool?
No, 10841 Mesquite Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10841 Mesquite Dr have accessible units?
No, 10841 Mesquite Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10841 Mesquite Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10841 Mesquite Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 10841 Mesquite Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10841 Mesquite Dr has units with air conditioning.
